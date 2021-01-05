ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get ACM Research alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACM Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACM Research from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ACM Research currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $89.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.36. ACM Research has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $113.87.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.17 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $241,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $7,901,812.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,983,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,004 shares of company stock valued at $14,450,345. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter worth $354,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter worth $409,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 687.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 74,971 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $7,559,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.