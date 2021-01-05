Aclaris Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,223 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 954% compared to the average volume of 211 call options.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $278.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

