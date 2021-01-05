Achain (ACT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.10 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00045252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.00355120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00024751 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 979,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

