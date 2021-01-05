Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.84 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce sales of $11.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $11.95 billion. Accenture reported sales of $11.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $47.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.42 billion to $48.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $51.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.14 billion to $51.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. 140166 lowered Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.15.

Accenture stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,385. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $168.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $382,830.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock valued at $158,408,073. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,789,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $856,405,000 after purchasing an additional 84,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

