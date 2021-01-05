Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.83. 347,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,354. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 46,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

