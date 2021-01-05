Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) vs. ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) Head to Head Contrast

ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) and Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ARC Group and Acacia Research, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Acacia Research 0 0 1 0 3.00

Acacia Research has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Acacia Research’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acacia Research is more favorable than ARC Group.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Group and Acacia Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Group N/A N/A N/A Acacia Research 94.66% -2.86% -1.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Acacia Research shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of ARC Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Acacia Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARC Group and Acacia Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Group $9.50 million 0.23 -$280,000.00 N/A N/A Acacia Research $11.25 million 16.65 -$17.11 million N/A N/A

ARC Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acacia Research.

Volatility and Risk

ARC Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acacia Research has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acacia Research beats ARC Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Group

ARC Group, Inc., together with its subsidiary, owns, operates, and franchises Dick's Wings brand of restaurants in Florida and Georgia. The company offers a selection of boneless buffalo, chicken wings, chicken tenders, chicken dinners, appetizers, steak, quesadillas, specialty burgers and sandwiches, hamburgers, salads, wraps, sauces and seasonings, flatbreads, and desserts, as well as craft beers and wines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 4 Fat Patty's restaurants in West Virginia and Kentucky; and operates one franchised restaurant under Tilted Kilt brand in Louisiana. As of March 31, 2019, the company operated 21 Dick's Wings restaurants and 3 Dick's Wings concession stands in Florida and Georgia. The company was formerly known as American Restaurant Concepts, Inc. and changed its name to ARC Group, Inc. in June 2014. ARC Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Orange Park, Florida.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation. The company owns or controls the rights to various patent portfolios, which include U.S. patents and foreign counterparts covering technologies used in a range of industries. It has executed approximately 1,570 license agreements, and approximately 200 patent portfolio licensing and enforcement programs. Acacia Research Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

