Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Trading Up 0.3%

Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)’s share price was up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.23 and last traded at $21.96. Approximately 115,714 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 93,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 118.8% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 540,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 293,257 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

