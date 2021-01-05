AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $71.91.

