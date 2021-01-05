AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.

ABCL opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

There is no company description available for AbCellera Biologics Inc

