ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 22 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 22 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABBN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. HSBC set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price target on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays set a CHF 27 price target on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 28 price target on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 23.40.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

