Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €19.45 ($22.88) and last traded at €19.55 ($23.00). Approximately 151,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 359,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.66 ($23.13).

ARL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €19.89 ($23.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €20.05 and a 200 day moving average of €17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

