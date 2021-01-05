9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Shares Up 27.5%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s share price shot up 27.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.07. 17,833,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 10,128,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMTR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Maxim Group started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $14,591,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

