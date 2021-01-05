$9.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will report $9.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $6.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $30.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.59 billion to $31.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $33.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.24 billion to $34.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $488.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $487.84.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $477.72. 2,041,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,048. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

