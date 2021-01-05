8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Up 15.9% Over Last Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001359 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000489 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000197 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

