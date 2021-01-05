8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

EGHT stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.83.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 25,710 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $406,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,325 shares in the company, valued at $842,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $26,665.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,584.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,555 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

