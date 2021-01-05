89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ETNB. Raymond James began coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised 89bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 89bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.38.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. 89bio has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $477.10 million and a PE ratio of -4.75.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $189,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 89bio in the third quarter worth about $1,026,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in 89bio in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in 89bio by 17.4% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.