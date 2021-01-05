$778.56 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce sales of $778.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $759.00 million to $789.64 million. Visteon reported sales of $744.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.42 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%.

VC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

VC traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,239. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -112.82 and a beta of 2.03. Visteon has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $136.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.95.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $93,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,117 shares of company stock worth $596,535 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

