$726.30 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to announce sales of $726.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $723.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $730.60 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $737.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $79.41. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

