$7.46 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will report sales of $7.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $11.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.78 million to $12.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $56.41 million, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $80.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UroGen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

URGN stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.69. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $52,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $278,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,163 shares of company stock worth $67,505. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

