$615.12 Million in Sales Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to announce sales of $615.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $596.60 million to $637.90 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $683.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQR. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.59.

NYSE:EQR opened at $57.50 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 16.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 24.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

