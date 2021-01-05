$615.12 Million in Sales Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will post $615.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $596.60 million to $637.90 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $683.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.59.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 24.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 16.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $57.50 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

