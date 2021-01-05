$6.98 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will announce $6.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.51 billion and the highest is $7.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $8.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $26.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.16 billion to $27.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.89 billion to $34.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,469. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average is $74.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. CX Institutional increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CNB Bank increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

