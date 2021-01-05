$584.38 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post $584.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $570.19 million and the highest is $597.92 million. Seagen reported sales of $289.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 101.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $9,760,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,792 shares of company stock worth $35,206,215 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Seagen by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $168.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.75. Seagen has a 1 year low of $90.57 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.54 and a beta of 1.13.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.