4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of FDMT opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

There is no company description available for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.