$468.15 Million in Sales Expected for W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to announce sales of $468.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $470.10 million and the lowest is $466.20 million. W. R. Grace & Co. reported sales of $504.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $419.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of NYSE:GRA traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,427. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $73.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 525.0% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 91.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

