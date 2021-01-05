$39.02 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to announce sales of $39.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.16 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $39.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $160.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.84 million to $161.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $196.80 million, with estimates ranging from $173.47 million to $219.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CLVS. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,153,000 after buying an additional 1,787,665 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth about $6,351,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,646,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after buying an additional 407,999 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 6,836.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 325,735 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth about $1,560,000. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLVS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,794. The firm has a market cap of $427.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.09. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

