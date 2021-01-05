$387.81 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will post $387.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $378.23 million and the highest is $397.30 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $395.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.91 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,466,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $116,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,780 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,623,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 552.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 105,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 105,049 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,565,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

IART stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $67.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

