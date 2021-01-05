324,515 Shares in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 324,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 1.17% of Veritone at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter worth approximately $691,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

VERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $734.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.13. Veritone, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

