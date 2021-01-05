26,924 Shares in NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of NetSTREIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in NetSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NetSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in NetSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in NetSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

Shares of NetSTREIT stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. NetSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68.

NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27).

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from NetSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on NetSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on NetSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

