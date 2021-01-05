$21.16 Million in Sales Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to post sales of $21.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $21.41 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $20.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $82.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $83.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $80.25 million, with estimates ranging from $78.40 million to $82.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million.

CHMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 106.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the third quarter worth about $419,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $160.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

