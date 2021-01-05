$21.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report sales of $21.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.10 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $257.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $167.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.70 million to $176.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $875.06 million, with estimates ranging from $723.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 119.04% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The company’s revenue was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cedar Fair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

FUN opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 93.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at $221,000. 46.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

