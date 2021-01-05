$205.52 Million in Sales Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will report sales of $205.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.80 million and the lowest is $203.90 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $184.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $843.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $835.80 million to $850.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $941.92 million, with estimates ranging from $931.18 million to $957.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. BidaskClub raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

Shares of TECH stock traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.15. 945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,236. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.39. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $326.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total value of $2,520,431.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total value of $3,278,162.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,680 shares of company stock worth $12,263,396. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

