$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the lowest is $2.66 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $4.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $10.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $15.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

EOG stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 165.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

