$2.37 EPS Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the lowest is $2.24. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.34 to $10.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.52.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,430. The company has a market capitalization of $166.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,361 shares of company stock worth $3,883,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,830,000 after purchasing an additional 108,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,982,000 after purchasing an additional 133,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

