$2.30 EPS Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to announce $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. Fair Isaac posted earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $10.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $12.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.33 to $14.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.43.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,651 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $505.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.39. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $530.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.