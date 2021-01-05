$2.05 EPS Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $3.02. Vail Resorts reported earnings of $5.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $8.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. William Blair downgraded Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $241.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 23.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.18. 6,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $300.00.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

