$19.08 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce $19.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the highest is $38.83 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $67.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.71 million to $89.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $127.61 million, with estimates ranging from $56.66 million to $239.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.83.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $297.04 on Friday. argenx has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $312.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.37. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in argenx by 3,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in argenx by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in argenx by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

