1,410 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,616,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,035,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 37.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $5,438,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,114,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,895,000 after purchasing an additional 163,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $144.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,376. The company has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

