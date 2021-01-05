$141.46 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will post sales of $141.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.52 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $71.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $470.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $459.32 million to $480.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $779.54 million, with estimates ranging from $616.70 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.65.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $127.46. The stock had a trading volume of 31,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,069. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.20.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,174,905.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

