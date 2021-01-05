$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will announce $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

CLX stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $198.01. 12,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,085. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $150.95 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.54 and a 200-day moving average of $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 253.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $748,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

