$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.47.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Mirova boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.62. The company had a trading volume of 59,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.90 and its 200 day moving average is $254.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

