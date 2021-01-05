$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to report $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,791.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,149 shares of company stock worth $11,261,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7,821.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,584,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,344,000 after acquiring an additional 928,495 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,330,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 871,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,901,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $59.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

