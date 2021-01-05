$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,188,999.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,133.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,236,868 shares of company stock worth $198,401,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 91.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at about $148,000.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $67.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.74. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.