$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,188,999.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,133.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,236,868 shares of company stock worth $198,401,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 91.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at about $148,000.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $67.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.74. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

