0xcert (ZXC) Market Capitalization Achieves $891,551.58

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. One 0xcert token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. 0xcert has a market cap of $891,551.58 and approximately $63,898.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 50.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00043193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.00342717 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00036898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00025226 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

ZXC is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

