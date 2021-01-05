$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $1.28. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

CASY traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,057. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.44. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $196.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

