$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

NYSE EDU opened at $174.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.96. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.42 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,137 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 71,495.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 759,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,565,000 after acquiring an additional 758,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,613,000 after buying an additional 747,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 761,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,897,000 after buying an additional 580,640 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,894,000 after buying an additional 497,046 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

