-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.09). Lithium Americas reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 45,234 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at about $12,287,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at about $4,692,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at about $4,692,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 72.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 123,578 shares during the period. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LAC traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,040. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

