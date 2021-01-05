$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Casa Systems reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%.

CASA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Casa Systems from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 283,111 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 239,346 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 772,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 551,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 444,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 37,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 154.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 354,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 214,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,159. The stock has a market cap of $529.54 million, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

