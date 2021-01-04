Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZION. B. Riley upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.94.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $43.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,842.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

