Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Tops $0.0001

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a market cap of $146,848.31 and approximately $54,005.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00042465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.69 or 0.00306557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00030032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00022834 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.